🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Gautier, MS

Gautier has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping customers and don’t mind staying on your feet. These are all full-time spots with room to grow.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Gautier, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $16.50/hour + monthly bonus (rate depends on experience and other factors)

Lead a small team in a busy discount tool store. This role comes with paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company match, store discounts, and a clear path to promotion, with schedules between 6am–10pm.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Gautier, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Eligible for sales commission (base pay not listed)

Professional-level sales role on the commercial side of the auto parts business. You’ll use your automotive systems knowledge, help manage team members, support commercial customers, and dispatch drivers for timely deliveries. Good fit if you have 3+ years auto parts experience and like a mix of sales and light leadership.

Employer: Grease Monkey

Grease Monkey Location: Gautier, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role where you open/close the shop, handle quick oil changes and minor services, and help lead the team. Good for someone with basic automotive knowledge, strong reliability, and a valid driver’s license who wants both customer service and light leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.