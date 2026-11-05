🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Gatlinburg, TN

Gatlinburg stays busy with tourists, which means steady work in food and hospitality. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced, guest-focused jobs.

Employer: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Location: Gatlinburg, TN

Type: Other (restaurant back-of-house)

Other (restaurant back-of-house) Pay: Not listed (non-tipped role)

Join a well-known seafood restaurant and be part of a big, supportive team. They offer strong training, employee discounts (restaurants, shops, hotels, attractions), flexible schedules, multiple benefit plans, paid time off or sick leave (location-based), and growth opportunities with Landry’s.

Employer: Ben & Jerry’s – Team Primo’s

Location: Gatlinburg, TN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Competitive hourly or salary + tips

Competitive hourly or salary Benefits: Health insurance, one free large item after each shift, free birthday cake in your birthday month

Lead full-time shifts in a fun, community-focused ice cream shop. This role mixes leadership, guest service, and event work, with room to grow into roles like Catering Expert or Social Media & PR Manager.

Employer: Ben & Jerry’s – Team Primo’s

Location: Gatlinburg, TN

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Competitive hourly + tips

Competitive hourly Benefits: One free large item after each shift, free birthday cake in your birthday month

Perfect if you want leadership experience without full-time hours. You’ll run shifts, support the team when managers aren’t there, and help keep the scoop shop and events running smoothly.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.