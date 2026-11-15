Gastonia’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to gyms and phone shops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5298

Walmart Supercenter Location: 223 N Myrtle School Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052

Pay: $17–$30/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-time (Opening & Morning shifts)

Prep deli and bakery items, stock merchandise, and help customers at the counter while keeping food areas clean and safe. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), PTO, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Gastonia, NC

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

Help run the store day to day: lead the team, support hiring and training, watch sales and inventory, and keep the store safe and organized. Good fit if you have 2–4 years retail leadership and want growth, with health & dental, paid vacation, 401(k), paid training, and promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners

Location: Gastonia, NC

Pay: Starting at $12/hour with scheduled increases

with scheduled increases Type: Full-time

Schedule Needs: Mon–Thu 3pm–11pm, Fri 1pm–9pm, Sat–Sun 7am–7pm

Welcome members, answer questions, give tours, sell drinks/merch, and keep the gym clean and safe. Includes PTO, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health/dental/vision, company-paid life & short-term disability, EAP, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: Boost Mobile Authorized Retailer – A to Z Cellular of NC

Location: Gastonia, NC (3 stores)

Pay: About $1,000/week + performance bonus

+ performance bonus Type: Full-time

Lead three Boost Mobile locations—manage staff, schedules, sales goals, and store appearance while solving customer issues and driving growth. Great for a bilingual (English/Spanish) leader with multi-store and retail management experience, plus employee discount, PTO, flexible schedule, and phone service discount.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.