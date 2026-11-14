Gastonia’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move or leading teams that keep trucks rolling, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Courage KIA (Keffer Auto Group)

Courage KIA (Keffer Auto Group) Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts around town, keep the truck clean and safe, and help the Parts Manager spot new customers. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, clean record, and strong people skills. Benefits include competitive pay, flexible hours, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Moove

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time, home daily

Full-time, Hours: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm , occasional Saturdays

, occasional Saturdays Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Bonuses: $1,000 sign-on bonus + up to $6,000 driver incentive bonus

Drive local routes with a Class A CDL (hazmat + tanker), loading/unloading up to 65 lbs and following DOT rules. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holiday pay, company-paid life & long-term disability, phone, uniforms, and boot allowance.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: Gastonia, NC (national scope)

Type: Full-time leadership

Full-time leadership Salary: Not listed

Lead final-mile transportation operations across multiple sites and drive improvements in safety, cost, and service. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of transportation leadership, plus strong knowledge of DOT rules, route optimization, and telematics. Expect extensive travel and close work with fleet, safety, and operations teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.