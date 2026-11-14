Gastonia has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level training spots to commission-heavy closers. If you like talking to people and chasing results, these are worth a look.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Gastonia, NC (Remote)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (commission-based)

Already a real estate agent? This role lets you keep your real estate license and add a mortgage income stream on top of the deals you’re already doing. You’ll get training to earn your NMLS license, access to 50+ lenders, and support from a national team, with no income caps if you can produce.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Gastonia, NC (Remote)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (commission-based)

This is a closer role: you get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. If you have a strong close rate and know mortgages well, this setup is built so you can focus on converting leads into funded loans with real-time support from an experienced LO team.

Employer: Palmora

Location: Gastonia, NC (On-site)

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: $700–$1,500 per week

Great fit if you’re new to sales or management and want paid training in sales, marketing, and customer service in a retail setting. You’ll get hands-on coaching, clear paths for advancement, and benefits like health, dental, and vision insurance, plus travel opportunities for top performers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.