Gastonia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want a steady local role or a higher‑pay travel contract.

Here are several Healthcare & Medical jobs hiring now in Gastonia, NC:

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Gastonia, NC (retail pharmacy)

Gastonia, NC (retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.50 – $25.00 per hour

Application window closes: 01/12/2027

Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, customer service, and inventory while you complete CVS’s training program. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and steady hours.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Type: Travel / Internship

Pay: $2,631 per week (40 hrs/week, 10‑hour day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10‑hour day shifts) Length: 13-week assignment starting 11/30/2026

Work as the lead tech for ultrasound procedures while enjoying travel‑style pay and guaranteed weekly hours. Trustaff highlights industry‑leading pay, medical/dental/vision, 401k with match, and bonuses for completions and referrals.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Type: Local contract

Pay: $53 – $57 per hour (40 hrs/week, 10‑hour day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 10‑hour day shifts) Length: 13-week contract starting 11/30/2026

Stay local but earn contract-level pay as an Ultrasonographer with a set daytime schedule. Host Healthcare offers Day 1 medical, 401k match, housing support, license reimbursement, and more.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.