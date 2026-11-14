Gastonia’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with solid options in trades, auto, and tech. Here are several management roles worth a look this week.

Employer: BBSI (for a local mechanical contractor)

BBSI (for a local mechanical contractor) Location: Gastonia, NC (Charlotte area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000, based on experience

Lead commercial HVAC projects from contract to closeout, handling budget, schedule, and client relationships. Great fit if you have 5–10 years in commercial HVAC, can juggle multiple jobs, and like working with field crews, GCs, and building owners. Offers PTO, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life, and potential company vehicle/reimbursements and training support.

Employer: Courage KIA (Keffer Auto Group)

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact range not listed)

Run the entire service department, from staffing and hiring to customer experience and cost control. Ideal if you have technical automotive knowledge, can manage techs and advisors, and enjoy building long-term customer relationships. Includes flexible hours, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

Employer: Xaxis Solutions

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations projects, from high-level planning to detailed execution. You’ll manage ERP business processes, cross-functional teams, risk and mitigation plans, and run weekly status and monthly steering meetings with client stakeholders.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—roles like these can lead to bigger steps up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.