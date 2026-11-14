Gastonia’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to beauty and auto. Here are several solid picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Gastonia, NC (Supercenter #1385, E Franklin Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$33/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the food and consumables area, help customers, and set up creative displays. Comes with strong health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U) benefits.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests enjoy their visit. Good fit if you like a fast-paced restaurant vibe and want to grow in food & beverage.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #7062

Walmart Neighborhood Market #7062 Location: 2324 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054

Type: Full-time, overnight shifts

Full-time, Pay: $15–$28/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Unload trucks, stock freight, and keep the backroom organized. Includes full Walmart benefits and paid education, but you’ll need to lift 50+ lbs and may use heavy equipment.

Employer: Spencer's

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time (up to ~38 hours/week)

Full-time (up to ~38 hours/week) Pay: $16.75–$17.00/hour

Help run the store, lead the team, and drive sales and merchandising. Comes with vacation, holidays, sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and 30% merchandise discount.

Employer: Circle K

Location: Store 2723973 – 3794 E Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056

Type: Listed as full-time , description notes part-time ; weekly and weekend availability required

Listed as , description notes ; weekly and weekend availability required Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)

Work the register, help customers, and support the store and food program. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedules, and paid training.

Employer: Belk

Location: Gastonia, NC (Outlet Store)

Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays)

Full-time, flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays) Pay: Hourly, monthly bonus eligible (exact rate not listed)

Lead by example on the sales floor, coach teammates, and create great customer experiences. Good for someone with 1+ year retail experience who wants leadership and bonus potential.

Employer: Courage KIA (Keffer Auto Group)

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Be the first contact for customers by phone and online, set appointments, and support the sales team. Offers flexible hours, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) in a growing auto group.

Employer: L'Oréal – SalonCentric

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $15.60–$17.60/hour

Key holder role in a pro beauty supply store, helping salon pros with products and checkout. Enjoy daytime-friendly retail hours, strong employee discount, and ongoing beauty education.

Employer: WIS International

Location: Gastonia, NC (travel to area stores)

Type: Part-time, mornings, flexible schedule

Part-time, mornings, flexible schedule Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Lead small teams doing inventory counts in retail stores, with paid training, promotion paths, $200 referral bonus, and travel opportunities. Great if you like coaching others and don’t mind being on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are always looking for good people and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.