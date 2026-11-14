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🛒 Gastonia Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Gastonia’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big-box stores to beauty and auto. Here are several solid picks if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Food/Consumables Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Gastonia, NC (Supercenter #1385, E Franklin Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$33/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
Lead the food and consumables area, help customers, and set up creative displays. Comes with strong health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U) benefits.
CASHIER
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests enjoy their visit. Good fit if you like a fast-paced restaurant vibe and want to grow in food & beverage.
Stocking Team Associate (Overnight)
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #7062
- Location: 2324 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054
- Type: Full-time, overnight shifts
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
Unload trucks, stock freight, and keep the backroom organized. Includes full Walmart benefits and paid education, but you’ll need to lift 50+ lbs and may use heavy equipment.
Senior Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Spencer's
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Type: Full-time (up to ~38 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.75–$17.00/hour
Help run the store, lead the team, and drive sales and merchandising. Comes with vacation, holidays, sick time, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and 30% merchandise discount.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Store 2723973 – 3794 E Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28056
- Type: Listed as full-time, description notes part-time; weekly and weekend availability required
- Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)
Work the register, help customers, and support the store and food program. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedules, and paid training.
Selling Lead – Full Time – Outlet Store
- Employer: Belk
- Location: Gastonia, NC (Outlet Store)
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays)
- Pay: Hourly, monthly bonus eligible (exact rate not listed)
Lead by example on the sales floor, coach teammates, and create great customer experiences. Good for someone with 1+ year retail experience who wants leadership and bonus potential.
BDC Agent (Customer Care Specialist)
- Employer: Courage KIA (Keffer Auto Group)
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)
Be the first contact for customers by phone and online, set appointments, and support the sales team. Offers flexible hours, health insurance, PTO, and 401(k) in a growing auto group.
Retail Key Holder PT – SalonCentric
- Employer: L'Oréal – SalonCentric
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.60–$17.60/hour
Key holder role in a pro beauty supply store, helping salon pros with products and checkout. Enjoy daytime-friendly retail hours, strong employee discount, and ongoing beauty education.
Retail Inventory Supervisor – Mornings
- Employer: WIS International
- Location: Gastonia, NC (travel to area stores)
- Type: Part-time, mornings, flexible schedule
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour
Lead small teams doing inventory counts in retail stores, with paid training, promotion paths, $200 referral bonus, and travel opportunities. Great if you like coaching others and don’t mind being on your feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are always looking for good people and often have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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