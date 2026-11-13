Three census tracts in Gastonia have been named federal Opportunity Zones, bringing new tax breaks for private investment in local businesses, housing, and community projects. The zones cover key areas including Downtown Gastonia, the FUSE District, Eastridge Mall, CaroMont Health Regional Hospital, and parts of the N.C. 7, U.S. 74, U.S. 321, and I-85 corridors. The designations start on January 1, 2027 and will last for 10 years, giving businesses, developers, and investors an added tool to support jobs, housing, redevelopment, and long-term economic growth.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Gastonia Government