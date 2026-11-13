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Gastonia
Gastonia offers safe zone for online item exchanges
7 days ago
The Gastonia Police Department provides an Internet Exchange Zone at 200 E. Long Avenue for people buying or selling items online. The site is secure, well lit, and under 24-hour video watch so you can meet in public and make exchanges more safely, especially during the holiday season.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Gastonia Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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