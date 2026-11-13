The Piedmont Council, Scouting America will hold its 2027 Merit Badge University on Saturday, February 20, 2027 at the Dallas Campus of Gaston College. Class lists and registration details will be shared later, and the council is now seeking Merit Badge Counselors to teach; interested adults can apply here: Merit Badge Counselor form. Questions may be sent to Trilby.Coleman@scouting.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Piedmont Council, Scouting America