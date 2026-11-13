Gastonia’s plants are busy right now, and several shops are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like working with machines, tools, and a steady schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: Akkodis

Akkodis Location: Gastonia, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time, first shift with overtime/on-call

with overtime/on-call Pay: $27.00–$42.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s interesting: Senior industrial mechanic role in a stable, process manufacturing plant. You’ll stay hands-on with pumps, seals, gearboxes, piping, pneumatics, and rotating equipment, plus some welding/fab work and basic electrical tasks.

Employer: Arthur Services, Inc.

Arthur Services, Inc. Location: Gastonia, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift and weekend shift openings

Pay: $18.00–$23.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Run modern laser cutting and marking machines (TRUMPF, Salvagnini, Bodor, etc.). Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like machine work, and want steady production hours with clear instructions.

Employer: Arthur Services, Inc.

Arthur Services, Inc. Location: Gastonia, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time, weekend shift

Pay: $18.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Great if you want weekend-only production work. You’ll set up and run CNC machines, lathes, mills, and press brakes, read blueprints, and use precision tools like calipers and micrometers.

Employer: Arthur Services, Inc.

Arthur Services, Inc. Location: Gastonia, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 5:00 AM–3:30 PM with some Friday OT

with some Friday OT Pay: $16.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Simple, steady assembly work with aluminum panels and hardware. Use basic hand tools, follow clear instructions, and enjoy long weekends most weeks.

Employer: American & Efird (A&E)

Location: Gastonia, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3 PM–11 PM)

Pay: Competitive (plus potential production bonuses; exact rate not listed)

Competitive (plus potential production bonuses; exact rate not listed) Why it’s interesting: Well-known textile manufacturer with benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, paid training, referral bonuses. Hands-on machine work in a fast-paced, team setting.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group

Location: Gastonia, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000–$115,000/year , DOE

, DOE Posting End Date: 1/4/27

Why it’s interesting: Lead a workshop team handling maintenance, repair, and fabrication for industrial equipment. Mix of people leadership and technical work, with strong benefits, 401(k), and growth in a global company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with good work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.