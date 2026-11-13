Gastonia has some solid front desk and admin roles open right now, especially if you like helping people face‑to‑face and keeping things organized.

Employer: Kintegra Health

Kintegra Health Location: Gastonia, NC (assigned dental clinic)

(assigned dental clinic) Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Help families get dental care by scheduling visits, checking Medicaid/insurance, updating electronic dental records, and teaching parents and kids about dental health. Great fit if you have 1+ year office experience, can type 40+ wpm, and are bilingual with strong people skills.

Employer: Mission Pet Health / Wilkinson Animal Hospital

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Be the friendly face at a 4.7-star vet hospital, handling phones, appointments, payments, and client questions while supporting pet wellness. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, discounts on pet care, and growth paths if you want to advance in veterinary medicine.

Employer: Belaire Health Care Center

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Casual/other (not full-time listed)

Salary: Competitive rate of pay (exact rate not listed)

Front desk role at an 80-bed rehab facility, greeting visitors, answering phones, handling mail, and doing light office work. If you’re organized, calm under pressure, and good with Microsoft Office, this could be a nice way to get into healthcare admin.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles or future openings once they know you’re interested.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.