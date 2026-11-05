Gastonia loose leaf pickup running through Feb. 15

Gastonia is offering free loose leaf vacuum pickup now through February 15; residents should keep leaf and yard debris piles away from storm drains, mailboxes, vehicles, and other obstacles, and allow crews room to reach piles with the vacuum hose. An interactive Leaf Collection Map is updated daily (except holidays) to show where crews are working, which areas are next, and how many trucks are collecting each day.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Gastonia Government