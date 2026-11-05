🏥 Gastonia, NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $120K+ Pay

Gastonia’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to admin and home health. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Cornerstone Clinical Partners

Cornerstone Clinical Partners Location: Gastonia, NC (long-term care facilities)

(long-term care facilities) Salary: $60,000 – $90,000 per year (part-time)

(part-time) Type: Part-time, weekends Work on-site in skilled nursing/long-term care, focusing on medically complex seniors. Great if you want autonomy, meaningful patient relationships, and a slower, relationship-based pace vs. hospital rush.

Employer: Cornerstone Clinical Partners

Cornerstone Clinical Partners Location: Gastonia, NC

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000 per year (part-time)

(part-time) Type: Part-time Lead medical care for residents in skilled nursing facilities with a dedicated NP/PA supporting you. Good fit for a physician who enjoys geriatrics, team leadership, and steady, predictable work.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Gastonia, NC

Pay: $2,296 – $2,467 per week

Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks, days, 40 hrs/week) Provide radiation therapy in a hospital setting with a strong oncology team. Ideal if you want solid weekly pay, benefits from day one, and the option to extend your contract.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare (Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville)

Vibra Healthcare (Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville) Location: Pineville, NC (commutable from Gastonia)

(commutable from Gastonia) Salary: Competitive, plus shift differentials (exact amount not listed)

Competitive, plus shift differentials (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, direct hire Care for high-acuity, medically complex patients in a long-term acute care setting. Good for RNs with ICU/acute experience who want specialty experience, full benefits, and no travel contract hassle.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group – Lakeside Health & Rehab Center

Saber Healthcare Group – Lakeside Health & Rehab Center Location: Huntersville, NC (short drive from Gastonia)

(short drive from Gastonia) Pay: $19.00 – $21.50 per hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:00 pm) Skilled nursing role with strong benefits, daily pay, and a family-like atmosphere. Nice perk: access to student loan help programs and clear paths to grow your nursing career.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Optum / Amedisys Location: Gastonia, NC (home health in the community)

(home health in the community) Salary: $85,120 – $127,680 per year (full-time range)

(full-time range) Type: Full-time Provide PT in patients’ homes, focusing on mobility, safety, and preventing hospitalizations. Great if you like one-on-one care, autonomy, and a strong benefits/401(k) package.

Employer: Grace and Mercy Establishment Inc.

Grace and Mercy Establishment Inc. Location: Gastonia, NC (Hybrid remote)

Pay: Not listed (contract role)

Not listed (contract role) Type: Part-time, contractual, mostly remote Review and sign Person-Centered Plans for a Child & Adolescent Day Treatment program. Mostly chart/treatment-plan review work—good for a PMHNP or NP with behavioral health experience who wants flexible, low-direct-care hours.

Employer: CaroMont Health

Location: Cramerton, NC (near Gastonia)

(near Gastonia) Pay: Not listed; Sign-on bonus up to $5,000

Not listed; Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Clinic-based LPN role doing rooming, labs, calls, and referrals in a family medicine practice. Great if you want steady weekday hours and to get out of nights and weekends.

Employer: Peak Resources Gastonia

Peak Resources Gastonia Location: Gastonia, NC

Pay: Excellent compensation (exact amount not listed)

Excellent compensation (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, weekend-focused schedules Lead weekend nursing teams in a skilled nursing/memory care setting with two 12-hour weekend shifts plus one weekday shift. Strong benefits and a good fit for experienced RNs who like leadership and condensed schedules.

Employer: CaroMont Health

Location: Gastonia, NC – Outpatient Lab

– Outpatient Lab Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 7:15 am – 3:45 pm Blend front-desk and clinical work: registration, insurance, and phlebotomy for all ages. Good for someone with phlebotomy training who likes fast-paced outpatient work and lots of patient contact.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Broad River Rehab Location: Gastonia, NC – Skilled Nursing Facility

– Skilled Nursing Facility Pay: Not listed; $5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time

Not listed; Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs) or Part-time (up to 29 hrs) Evaluate and treat residents in a SNF setting with flexible schedules and strong CEU support. New grads are welcome, and full-time staff get solid benefits and mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.