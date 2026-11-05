🛒 Gastonia Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Gastonia’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, with solid options from pharmacies to gyms to convenience stores. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/02/2027

Lead the store when managers aren’t on site, keep things running smoothly, and make sure customers are taken care of. This role offers a clear leadership path, flexible schedule (including some early mornings/overnights/weekends), and access to dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and other benefits for eligible part-time staff.

Employer: National Fitness Partners (Planet Fitness)

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $12/hour (with scheduled increases at 180 days, 1 year, then every 6 months)

Front-desk role where you greet members, answer questions, give tours, and help keep the gym clean and safe. Standout perks include PTO for all employees, 401(k) with up to 4% match, health/dental/vision options, company-paid basic life and short-term disability, shift-differential pay, and a free Black Card membership.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Hands-on leadership role where you coach a small team, help with tire services, and talk directly with customers—no desk job here. You get Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, holidays and PTO, tuition help, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with up to 6% match, and employee discounts on tires and more.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Gastonia, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed (monthly bonus/incentive potential)

Help run a busy convenience store: lead the team, support hiring and training, handle cash and fuel transactions, and keep the store clean and stocked. This role comes with 401(k), paid PTO, comprehensive health coverage, premium pay for holidays, tuition reimbursement (including GED), and adoption assistance (US).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers promote from within and have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.