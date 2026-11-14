📅 Free A.D. Paige “1996” concert on Nov. 13

A.D. Paige is bringing “1996 – The 30th Anniversary World Tour” to Gaston County on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 PM.

They’ll be performing classic songs from 1996, celebrating that big year in music and culture. It’s free to attend, but seating is limited, so plan to get there early.

Details:

Date: November 13, 2026

Time: 2:00–4:00 PM

Cost: Free

Seating: Limited – lawn chairs encouraged

Limited – Parking: Free tailgate parking

Phone: 704-215-5829

Bring your own chair, enjoy the throwback hits, and sing along. Call 704-215-5829 if you need more info.