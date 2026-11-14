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Gaston County
📅 Free A.D. Paige “1996” concert on Nov. 13
12 days ago
📅 Free A.D. Paige “1996” concert on Nov. 13
A.D. Paige is bringing “1996 – The 30th Anniversary World Tour” to Gaston County on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 2:00–4:00 PM.
They’ll be performing classic songs from 1996, celebrating that big year in music and culture. It’s free to attend, but seating is limited, so plan to get there early.
Details:
- Date: November 13, 2026
- Time: 2:00–4:00 PM
- Cost: Free
- Seating: Limited – lawn chairs encouraged
- Parking: Free tailgate parking
- Phone: 704-215-5829
Bring your own chair, enjoy the throwback hits, and sing along. Call 704-215-5829 if you need more info.
More Info: A.D.Paige in 1996 | Go Gaston NC
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