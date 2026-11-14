⚠️ State approves air permit for Carolina Lithium mine with new limits

The NC Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality permit for Carolina Lithium, a proposed lithium mining and processing facility in Gaston County owned by Piedmont Lithium Carolinas Inc.

Key points:

The facility is classified as a major-source Title V site because its operations can emit higher levels of air pollutants.

site because its operations can emit higher levels of air pollutants. The permit covers emissions from mining, crushing, handling, and processing spodumene ore into lithium hydroxide .

. After a 42-day public comment period and an Oct. 13 public hearing , DEQ added new conditions: Limits on processing spodumene ore mined off-site . The mine must sample more ore to check its elemental makeup before operating processing plants. The facility cannot change its property boundary from what was used in air modeling.

and an , DEQ added new conditions: Emissions of particle pollution, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide underwent a federal Prevention of Significant Deterioration review and are expected to meet federal air quality standards .

underwent a federal review and are expected to meet . Fugitive dust must be controlled so it does not leave the site.

so it does not leave the site. Hazardous air pollutants are capped below 10 tons/year for any single pollutant and 25 tons/year total .

are capped below and . The facility must also meet local zoning rules before it can build and operate.

Final permit documents and a one-page fact sheet are available online from DEQ.