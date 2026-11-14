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Gaston County
⚠️ State approves air permit for Carolina Lithium mine in Gaston
12 days ago
⚠️ State approves air permit for Carolina Lithium mine with new limits
The NC Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality permit for Carolina Lithium, a proposed lithium mining and processing facility in Gaston County owned by Piedmont Lithium Carolinas Inc.
Key points:
- The facility is classified as a major-source Title V site because its operations can emit higher levels of air pollutants.
- The permit covers emissions from mining, crushing, handling, and processing spodumene ore into lithium hydroxide.
- After a 42-day public comment period and an Oct. 13 public hearing, DEQ added new conditions:
- Limits on processing spodumene ore mined off-site.
- The mine must sample more ore to check its elemental makeup before operating processing plants.
- The facility cannot change its property boundary from what was used in air modeling.
- Emissions of particle pollution, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide underwent a federal Prevention of Significant Deterioration review and are expected to meet federal air quality standards.
- Fugitive dust must be controlled so it does not leave the site.
- Hazardous air pollutants are capped below 10 tons/year for any single pollutant and 25 tons/year total.
- The facility must also meet local zoning rules before it can build and operate.
Final permit documents and a one-page fact sheet are available online from DEQ.
More Info: DEQ issues air quality permit to Carolina Lithium ...
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