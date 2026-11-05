Free land succession workshop in Dallas on Nov. 9

Landowners can attend a free workshop on land succession and conservation easements on Monday, November 9, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM at the Gaston Citizens Resource Center, 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Highway, Dallas, NC. The event includes dinner and covers options to keep land in the family, estate and succession planning, conservation easements, and local help from Gaston County Soil & Water, Gaston County Natural Resources, and Catawba Lands Conservancy, with a chance to qualify for a free legal consultation with estate attorneys. RSVP is requested by Thursday, November 5, 2026; register online: https://bit.ly/chooselandfuture

This content is adapted from materials provided by Gaston County Cattlemen's Association