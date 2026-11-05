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🏗️ Garyville Engineering Roles with Marathon – Multiple Openings
Garyville’s refinery is still a major hiring hub, especially for engineers who like hands-on project work and real-world problem solving.
Here are several solid Architecture & Engineering opportunities with Marathon Petroleum tied to the Garyville, LA refinery.
Project Engineer I
- Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- Location: Garyville, LA (role listed with multiple refinery locations)
- Salary: $93,000 – $139,500/year
- Type: Full-time, regular
Entry-level engineering role where you support projects from design through construction and start-up. You’ll help with cost estimates, schedules, safety reviews, and work closely with maintenance and construction teams across the refinery.
Intern/Co-op – Refining Electrical Engineering (Summer 2027)
- Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- Location: Garyville, LA (part of a multi-site posting)
- Pay: $32.92 – $41.67/hour
- Type: Part-time, intern/co-op
For Electrical Engineering students who want refinery experience over the summer. You’ll rotate through areas like E&I projects, reliability, and process control, working on real equipment issues, control systems, and power studies.
Intern/Co-op – Refining Electrical Engineering (Fall 2027)
- Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- Location: Garyville, LA (part of a multi-site posting)
- Pay: $32.92 – $41.67/hour
- Type: Full-time, intern/co-op
Similar to the summer program but for the fall term, this role lets Electrical Engineering students dig into reliability work, project engineering, and process control while building both technical and presentation skills.
If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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