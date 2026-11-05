🏗️ Garyville Engineering Roles with Marathon – Multiple Openings

Garyville’s refinery is still a major hiring hub, especially for engineers who like hands-on project work and real-world problem solving.

Here are several solid Architecture & Engineering opportunities with Marathon Petroleum tied to the Garyville, LA refinery.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Location: Garyville, LA (role listed with multiple refinery locations)

(role listed with multiple refinery locations) Salary: $93,000 – $139,500/year

Type: Full-time, regular

Entry-level engineering role where you support projects from design through construction and start-up. You’ll help with cost estimates, schedules, safety reviews, and work closely with maintenance and construction teams across the refinery.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Location: Garyville, LA (part of a multi-site posting)

(part of a multi-site posting) Pay: $32.92 – $41.67/hour

Type: Part-time, intern/co-op

For Electrical Engineering students who want refinery experience over the summer. You’ll rotate through areas like E&I projects, reliability, and process control, working on real equipment issues, control systems, and power studies.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Location: Garyville, LA (part of a multi-site posting)

(part of a multi-site posting) Pay: $32.92 – $41.67/hour

Type: Full-time, intern/co-op

Similar to the summer program but for the fall term, this role lets Electrical Engineering students dig into reliability work, project engineering, and process control while building both technical and presentation skills.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.