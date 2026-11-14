Food and drinks inspection in Lake County, Florida Photo by Jeeray TANG on Unsplash

Two Clermont restaurants recorded more than 30 violations during October 2026 restaurant inspections, leading a list of 50 establishments across Lake County in Florida. Orchard Heights had 39 violations, including 10 high-priority violations, while Tijuana Flats Burrito Company had 33, including four high-priority violations. Clermont had 18 of the 50 listed establishments — more than any other location.

The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation inspected 153 Lake County restaurants during the reported 30-day period. Of those, 116 passed on their first visit and 37 failed to meet standards initially. Among those that passed, 69 recorded zero violations.

None of the 50 inspected restaurants faced temporary closure, though several received warnings, and Oak Wood Smoke House and Grill received an administrative complaint recommendation.

Two Clermont locations topped the list

Orchard Heights, at 3650 S. U.S. Hwy 27 in Clermont, received a warning after inspectors recorded 39 violations on October 6, 2026. The reported findings included improper raw meat storage and dirty food preparation areas. Follow-up inspections took place on October 7, 2026, and October 14, 2026. The final visit found one remaining violation, and the establishment met inspection standards.

Tijuana Flats Burrito Company, at 2560 Hwy 50 #101 in Clermont, received a warning after its October 14, 2026, inspection recorded 33 violations. Reported concerns included a dirty bathroom, unsafe food temperature control, and employee hygiene during food preparation.

A follow-up that same day recorded 16 remaining violations. Inspectors returned on October 22, 2026, and found 11 remaining violations. The restaurant met inspection standards at that visit.

Five establishments had at least 20 violations

Persis Indian Grill followed the two leading establishments with 25 violations. Salt & Ember and Flippers Pizzeria #14 LLC each recorded 24. All three received warnings.

Together with Orchard Heights and Tijuana Flats Burrito Company, those establishments account for the five entries with at least 20 violations.

Across the supplied inspection summary, reported concerns included food temperatures, live flying insects, employee hygiene and food storage.

Lake County restaurants with the most violations in October 2026

Orchard Heights — 39 violations. [3650 S. U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont]. Warning issued. Inspected October 6, 2026. Tijuana Flats Burrito Company — 33 violations. [2560 Hwy 50 #101, Clermont]. Warning issued. Inspected October 14, 2026. Persis Indian Grill — 25 violations. [1042-44 E. Hwy 50, Clermont]. Warning issued. Inspected October 8, 2026. Salt & Ember — 24 violations. [322 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora]. Warning issued. Inspected October 9, 2026. Flippers Pizzeria #14 Llc — 24 violations. [2523 U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont]. Warning issued. Inspected October 7, 2026. Huarike — 18 violations. [658 West Ave., Clermont]. Warning issued. Inspected October 8, 2026. Magnolia Breeze — 18 violations. [108 N. Bay St., Eustis]. Inspected October 26, 2026. Beef O Brady’s of Clermont — 18 violations. [1642 E. Hwy 50, Clermont]. Warning issued. Inspected October 29, 2026. Frog & Monkey Restaurant — 18 violations. [411 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora]. Inspected October 27, 2026. City Star Diner — 16 violations. [10332 U.S. Hwy 441, Leesburg]. Inspected October 1, 2026. Denny’s #6613 — 16 violations. [2480 Citrus Blvd., Leesburg]. Warning issued. Inspected October 13, 2026. China Garden — 15 violations. [711 N. 14 St., Leesburg]. Warning issued. Inspected October 29, 2026. The Troff 2.0 — 15 violations. [936 N. Bay St., Eustis]. Inspected October 29, 2026. Redtail Golf Club — 15 violations. [26026 Member Ln., Sorrento]. Warning issued. Inspected October 28, 2026. Lampu Steakhouse & Sushi — 15 violations. [18862 U.S. Hwy 441 #2, Mount Dora]. Inspected October 5, 2026. Santiagos Restaurant — 15 violations. [16640 Cagan Crossing Blvd., Ste. 301, Clermont]. Inspected October 21, 2026. Las Palmas Cuban Restaurant — 15 violations. [351 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora]. Inspection completed; no further action. Inspected October 27, 2026. Mount Dora Dairy Queen — 14 violations. [2590 W. Old U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora]. Inspected October 5, 2026. Firehouse Subs of America — 14 violations. [2712 E. Burleigh Blvd., Eustis]. Inspected October 1, 2026. The View — 14 violations. [2601 Clermont National Dr., Clermont]. Inspected October 5, 2026. Oak Wood Smoke House and Grill — 14 violations. [230 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont]. Administrative complaint recommended. Inspected October 19, 2026. Cedar Grill Clermont — 14 violations. [2407 S. Hwy 27, Clermont]. Warning issued. Inspected October 28, 2026. Saffron Indian Restaurant — 13 violations. [16745 Cagan Crossings Blvd. #104, Clermont]. Inspected October 28, 2026. Wolfy’s Leesburg Restaurant — 13 violations. [918 N. 14 St., Leesburg]. Warning issued. Inspected October 27, 2026. Countryside Diner — 13 violations. [1602 N. Hwy 19, Eustis]. Inspected October 27, 2026. Ocean House — 13 violations. [1203 Sunrise Plaza Dr., Clermont]. Inspected October 20, 2026. Dunkin Donuts #214 — 13 violations. [2390 E. Burleigh Blvd., Eustis]. Inspected October 9, 2026. Burger King — 13 violations. [7989 State Rd. 50, Groveland]. Inspected October 21, 2026. Sarah Greek Village Deli — 13 violations. [16640 Cagan Crossings Blvd. 305, Clermont]. Inspected October 21, 2026. The Brick & Barrel Llc — 12 violations. [209 W. Main St., Leesburg]. Warning issued. Inspected October 19, 2026. Eden Abbey Brewing Community — 12 violations. [405 S. Highland St., Mount Dora]. Inspected October 2, 2026. Cosa Nostra Italian Deli — 12 violations. [798 W. Montrose St., Clermont]. Inspected October 6, 2026. Token Ramen — 12 violations. [2393 U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont]. Inspected October 5, 2026. Ski Beach Bar & Grill Llc — 11 violations. [21 Dozier Cir., Leesburg]. Warning issued. Inspected October 6, 2026. Fruitland Park Legacy Bar-B-Que — 11 violations. [3170 U.S. Hwy 27 441, Fruitland Park]. Warning issued. Inspected October 27, 2026. Jimmy Johns #2105 — 11 violations. [458 E. Burleigh Blvd., Ste. N, Tavares]. Warning issued. Inspected October 21, 2026. Jeremiah’s — 11 violations. [501 N. Highland St., Mt Dora]. Inspected October 6, 2026. Goblin Market — 11 violations. [331 B-Donnelly St., Mount Dora]. Inspected October 14, 2026. Beef O Brady’s Leesburg — 11 violations. [27405 U.S. 27, Ste. 109, Leesburg]. Inspected October 28, 2026. Papi Pincho — 11 violations. [133 E. Orange St., Groveland]. Warning issued. Inspected October 22, 2026. Holiday Inn Express & Suites - Clermont Se - West Orlando — 11 violations. [105 Summer Bay Blvd., Clermont]. Warning issued. Inspected October 28, 2026. Lakeside West Dining Room — 11 violations. [821 Lake Port Blvd., Leesburg]. Warning issued. Inspected October 13, 2026. Fit N Prep Kitchen — 11 violations. [1516 Max Hooks Rd., Ste. A and B, Groveland]. Warning issued. Inspected October 26, 2026. Taco Bell # 163 — 11 violations. [7763 Sr 50, Groveland]. Inspected October 8, 2026. Drifters Riverfront Bar and Grill — 10 violations. [55716 Front St., Astor]. Warning issued. Inspected October 22, 2026. Bamboo Garden — 10 violations. [2430 U.S. Highway 27, Ste. 340, Clermont]. Warning issued. Inspected October 20, 2026. Big Kahuna Bar — 10 violations. [18015 Summer Isle Cir., Clermont]. Inspected October 20, 2026. Dunkin Donuts 225 — 10 violations. [651 N. 14 St., Leesburg]. Inspected October 9, 2026. Luna Azul Authentic Mexican Restaurant Llc — 10 violations. [1341 & 1339 S. 14 St., Leesburg]. Inspected October 23, 2026. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery — 10 violations. [17080 Hwy 441, Mount Dora]. Inspected October 5, 2026.

Questions for Lake County diners

Do you check restaurant inspection reports before choosing where to eat?

How much does a restaurant’s follow-up inspection affect your decision to return?

Which matters more to you when reviewing a report: the total violations or the types of violations found?



