Photo by Dolores Preciado on Unsplash

Seven violations — one of them high priority — were cited against Mission BBQ in Lake County during a routine state inspection on Nov. 5, according to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The visit at 631 N US Hwy 27/441 in Lady Lake, resulted in a warning and a required follow-up inspection, though none of the problems were considered an immediate threat to the public. Eight days later, on Nov. 13, inspectors returned, and the restaurant met inspection standards.

What Happened During The Inspections

The Nov. 5 report broke down into one high-priority violation, one intermediate violation and five basic violations. Every item carried a warning, and the state made clear a second look was coming.

According to state records, the most serious issue sat in the dishwashing area. A heat strip failed to turn black, meaning the dishmachine could not prove it reached 160 degrees Fahrenheit to sanitize dishes. The inspector ordered the restaurant to stop using the machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until it was repaired.

The intermediate violation involved the soda station, where nozzles were soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime.

The five basic violations covered the kind of wear and tear that adds up: utensils were wet-nested instead of properly air-dried, a torn gasket on the upright cooler next to the fryers left equipment in poor repair, and standing water pooled on the kitchen floor near the warewash area — a repeat violation, meaning the state had flagged it before.

The bottom oven held a buildup of black substance, grease, and food debris, and the warewash hand sink was missing a handwashing sign for food employees.

For context, the casual Lake County barbecue chain, known for classic sides and memorabilia honoring soldiers and first responders, holds a 4.7-star rating from more than 1,600 Google reviews. Locals clearly keep coming back, and the kitchen now has a clean report to serve alongside the brisket.

High priority violations

High Priority - Heat strip failed to turn black to indicate the sanitization temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit was achieved on the dish surface and/or high temperature holding thermometer did not reach 160F. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired.



