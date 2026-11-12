Meet Winter, the Little Lamb Standard Poodle Who Loves to be Carried And Needs a Home

Please meet a sweet and loving Standard Poodle named Winter, seeking love in Florida. Photo by Adopt a Pet/Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary/Edited by Gary Smith

Meet Winter, a 4-year-old female white Standard Poodle mix who loves to be carried and asks to be picked up. According to her caregivers, volunteers refer to Winter as "Little Lamb" because she looks like a little lamb. If you are a pet parent or fellow dog lover who is interested in providing a forever home for this animal, the local Florida rescue, Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, would be delighted if you could submit an application now for a meet and greet.

QUICK FACTS:

4-year-old female Poodle mix

Adoption fee is $450

Good with kids and dogs

Best in a quiet home, older kids

Loves to be carried

Winter is working on building her confidence and has made amazing progress in the short time she has been with EARS. According to her caregivers, "She would also be a wonderful companion." Winter was found in a field along with her siblings. A kind couple found them and brought them to the local rescue.

She is still getting comfortable walking on a leash. She loves to be carried and asks to be picked up. She would be best in a quiet home with older kids.

A loving Standard Poodle named Winter needs a home. Photo by Adopt a Pet/Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary/Edited by Gary Smith

Winter is cared for by Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, also known as EARS.

The rescue was founded as a shelter and sanctuary for animals and for the people who love and care for them. Its animals are happy and well taken care of until they find their new home.

Winter is described as a white Standard Poodle who is good with children and dogs. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, and expected to weigh between 26 and 60 pounds when fully grown. Her adoption fee is $450.

The fee helps Elizabeth's Animal Rescue and Sanctuary with pet care costs. Learn more at the rescue website. (Source: https://earsrescue.org/)

Interested in meeting Winter? Please submit an application for a meet-and-greet. The rescue is located at 1644 Altamont Lane in Odessa, FL.



