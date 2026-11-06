Meet Mario, the Maltese-Yorkie Mix Puppy Who Lives for Tummy Rubs

A loving Maltese and Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier named Mario needs a new forever home. Photo by Adopt a Pet/Edited by Gary Smith

Mario is a sweet, playful Morkie puppy who rolls over for tummy rubs the moment he meets you — and he is looking for his forever home right now. He is ready to find a new forever home and would love it if a family or individual would give him that chance.

Quick facts

Mario is a Maltese-Yorkie mix (Morkie) puppy born in August

He is good with kids and other dogs

Adoption fee is $950, cash or money order only

A $20 PayPal donation is required to process your application

Transport to the Northeast is available for an additional $300

Mario is a morkie. That is a Maltese and Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix. He is a puppy and he is sweet and playful. He loves everyone, including children.

He is good with kids and good with dogs. He is not house trained yet, but he is still very young and catches on quickly. He will do best in a home with a human who is home most of the time.

He is cared for by East Coast Humane Society - Venice, FL. The group is a nonprofit, 501 c 3 rescue organization. It helps dogs in many states. It takes in dogs from high kill shelters as well as breeding facilities to prevent them from being euthanized. Retired breeding dogs are rehabilitated and rehomed.

"He is sweet and playful, loves everyone, including children. He rolls over for tummy rubs. He will do best in a home with a human who is home most of the time," the dog's adoption profile revealed.

All pets are located in the southeast. Mario is located in the south. All dogs and puppies have been vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed and treated for other parasites. All dogs over 8 months will be spayed or neutered and heartworm tested.

Adoption fee is $950. Fees are cash or money order only. The rescue does not adopt on a first applied basis. It tries to find the best match for each pet.

You can fill out an adoption application online on its official website under forms/application (Source: http://www.eastcoasthumanesociety.com). The group requests a $20 donation through PayPal to process and expedite your application. Your application will remain on file for a year. Transport is available to the Northeast for an additional $300 fee. The group does not adopt in MA, RI due to import laws. Residents must pick up in CT.

Apply now to meet Mario and give this playful puppy his forever home.



