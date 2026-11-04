A Loving Goldendoodle, Chesnee, Needs a Home Due to Behavior Issues

Please adopt this loving Goldendoodle named Chesnee, who needs a new forever home. Photo by Adopt a Pet/Edited by Gary Smith

A 6-year-old Goldendoodle named Chesnee in Florida is up for adoption with no adoption fee — and his family wants to be upfront about exactly who he is. His adoption details note, "his outdoor behavior has become increasingly difficult for our family to manage, though these issues are manageable.

Quick facts

Chesnee is a 6-year-old, 65-lb. male Goldendoodle

He's good with kids and other dogs, housetrained and microchipped

His outdoor behavior — chasing lizards, chewing a car — led to rehoming

Adoption fee is $0

Available through Rehome by Adopt a Pet in Belleview, FL

Indoors, Chesnee, being cared for by a private owner in Belleview, is described as calm, laid-back and never destructive. His family describes him as a wonderful companion who is good with children and other dogs. He's also house-trained and microchipped.





Please adopt this loving Goldendoodle named Chesnee, who needs a new forever home. Photo by Adopt a Pet/Edited by Gary Smith

Outside is a different story. Chesnee has a habit of chasing lizards — and the landscaping has paid the price. He's also chewed the exterior of his owner's wife's vehicle twice, causing significant damage. Those recurring issues led his family to the difficult decision to find him a new home.

"Unfortunately, his outdoor behavior has become increasingly difficult for our family to manage. He loves chasing lizards, which has resulted in repeated damage to our landscaping. He's also chewed the exterior of my wife's vehicle twice, causing significant damage," his current owner shared.

His family is being transparent about the challenges because they want to find him the right match. They believe he would do best with a family that can offer a more controlled outdoor environment and consistent supervision.

"While we love Chesnee, these recurring issues have brought us to the difficult decision to rehome him. We believe he would thrive with a family that can provide a more controlled outdoor environment and consistent supervision," added his adoption information.

Chesnee is listed as athletic, goofy, and extroverted, but also chill and lazy — a fun mix that likely means he's happy to play hard and then settle in beside you on the couch.

He's available through Rehome by Adopt a Pet, a program that moves pets directly from one home to another. The adoption fee is $0.

If you have the space, the yard, and the patience for a lovable big Goldendoodle dog with a few quirks, Chesnee could be your next best friend.

"He's a great companion indoors, and we want to be completely transparent about his challenges so we can find him the right home," revealed the dog's adoption details.



