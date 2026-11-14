Gary’s plants are busy, and several employers are hiring hands-on talent right now. If you like working with machines, tools, and production lines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Vesuvius North America

Vesuvius North America Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Work in an industrial setting with mixers, combustion systems, large machines, and concrete pump rigs. Good fit if you’re mechanically inclined, can work safely with overtime/on-call weekends, and like a mix of hands-on work and coordinating with customers and supervisors.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Operate a baler and forklift to handle recyclable materials, weigh loads, and keep the baler room running smoothly. Great for someone with at least 1 year of forklift experience, strong safety habits, and comfort working in changing temperatures and a busy plant.

Employer: Wabash

Wabash Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Support the production line by ordering and tracking parts and making sure workers have what they need. This role blends light hands-on work with tools and equipment plus computer use, problem-solving, and helping train new employees, with company uniforms, PTO, holidays, health benefits, and 401(k).

Employer: Carmeuse

Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.04/hour

Maintain and repair conveyors, pumps, motors, gearboxes, compressors, and more in a 24/7 industrial environment. Ideal if you have 5+ years of mechanical experience, can work rotating shifts and overtime, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, pension contribution, and company-paid life and disability insurance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail, and you might spot a shift, duty, or benefit that fits you just right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.