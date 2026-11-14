Gary’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring people who want steady hours and room to grow. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 1600 W 35th Ave, Gary, IN 46408

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team at a busy Burger King, handling customer service, training crew members, inventory, and cash counts. This role stands out for its promotion path, plus extras like a scholarship fund, emergency assistance, and wellness discounts (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Methodist Hospitals

Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role focused on dishwashing, tray setup, and patient meal delivery using strict sanitation standards. Good fit if you want steady hospital work, can follow detailed procedures, and like helping patients behind the scenes.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: W. 5th Ave, Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Top leadership role running a full restaurant, focused on sales, staffing, and operations. You’ll need 2+ years of management experience, quick-service background, and a valid driver’s license—good move if you’re ready to own results and lead a team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.