Gary’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like local routes, regional runs, or hands-on mechanic work. Here are several strong picks hiring around Gary, Indiana.

Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc (Rush Truck Centers)

Rush Enterprises, Inc (Rush Truck Centers) Location: Gary, IN (mobile to client sites)

(mobile to client sites) Pay: $20–$40/hour

Type: Full-time

If you’re an experienced Class 7 & 8 tech, this role lets you work on customer fleets on-site, using your diagnostic skills and certifications. Comes with strong health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and training to keep growing your career.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Gary, IN (within 100 miles)

Based near (within 100 miles) Pay: $1,275–$1,575 weekly + $7,500 sign-on (experienced) / $5,000 (new)

+ (experienced) / (new) Home Time: Weekly

Type: Full-time company driver

Haul paper products in dry vans with 100% no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook freight across the East, Midwest, and South. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 180-day weekly pay guarantee.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Gary, IN (within 75 miles)

Based near (within 75 miles) Pay: $1,340–$1,630 weekly + $10,000 sign-on (experienced) / $5,000 (new)

+ (experienced) / (new) Home Time: Weekly

Type: Full-time team company driver

Run a focused lane between Chicago and New Jersey with 100% no-touch, all drop-and-hook freight. Team drivers get newer trucks, pet policy, performance pay, annual bonus potential, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Gary, IN (within 75 miles)

Based near (within 75 miles) Pay: $1,280–$1,570 weekly + $10,000 sign-on (experienced) / $5,000 (new)

+ (experienced) / (new) Home Time: Every other week

Type: Full-time team company driver

Haul 100% no-touch freight in dry vans across the Midwest, Northeast, and South, with 10–15 loads per week. Offers guaranteed $1,000/week for first 180 days, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition help, team-matching support, and pet-friendly policy.

(Duplicate posting also listed under a second link; role details are the same.)

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Gary, IN (within 40 miles)

Based near (within 40 miles) Pay: $1,250–$1,520 weekly + $7,500 sign-on (experienced) / $5,000 (new)

+ (experienced) / (new) Home Time: Daily

Type: Full-time company driver (tanker)

Haul non-hazardous sodium silicate with tankers and get a mix of driving and hands-on loading/unloading. Includes elite paid tanker training, PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and HazMat endorsement reimbursement.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.