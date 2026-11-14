Gary’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong openings for people who like building relationships and closing deals. If you’re ready to grow your income and your career, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mechanical Concepts, Inc.

Mechanical Concepts, Inc. Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Department: Commercial Sales

Commercial Sales Pay & perks: Competitive base salary plus variable pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, company vehicle or car allowance, fuel card, laptop, phone, ongoing training

You’ll sell commercial HVAC and mechanical services to property managers, contractors, and facility leaders. Great fit if you have 2–5 years of B2B outside sales in HVAC/mechanical/construction and like prospecting, doing site walk-throughs, and owning the full sales cycle.

Employer: Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Location: Midwest region (based near Gary, IN)

Type: Full-time

Pay & perks: Eligible for medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life & disability, 401(k), flexible time off, paid holidays, paid family leave, tuition reimbursement, ESPP, and more (per U.S. benefits list)

This role manages key electronics manufacturing customers across the Midwest, selling Keysight’s Electronic Manufacturing Test (EMT) solutions. Ideal if you have an EE/CS/CE degree, 5+ years technical sales account management, and enjoy complex, multi-site deals with OEMs and EMS partners.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI) Location: Gary, IN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Pay & perks: Bonus and commission pay, 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, paid time off, retirement plan, flexible schedule

Lead a mortgage sales team without giving up your own production. You’ll keep originating loans while mentoring LOs, recruiting talent, and driving sales culture—with strong operational support behind you. Requires ~5 years retail mortgage origination, Mortgage Loan Originator License, and Mortgage Principal Lending License.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good sales pros are in demand, and you can always ask questions in the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.