Gary’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Zen Health

Zen Health Location: Gary, IN (long‑term care communities)

(long‑term care communities) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $72,000 base for 30 hrs/week, plus $50/hour for extra clinical hours (potential up to $97,000/year); $2,500 sign-on bonus for eligible full-time, $1,250 for eligible part-time

Provide assessments and psychotherapy to residents in long‑term care, with training if you’re new to this setting. You get flexible scheduling, support with billing and credentialing, health insurance, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and room to grow your caseload.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Marion, IL VA Health Care System)

Location: Gary, IN (VA Imaging Service)

(VA Imaging Service) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA physician pay (with annual bonus and regular increases)

Serve veterans as a diagnostic radiologist, reading a full range of studies and helping lead quality and safety efforts. This role may offer recruitment/relocation incentives, Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in loan repayment), generous 50–55 days paid time off, federal pension plus 401(k) match, and strong federal benefits.

Employer: HomeWell Senior Care, Inc. (HomeWell Care Services of NWI)

Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Support seniors at home with daily tasks, companionship, and rides to appointments so they can age in place. This role offers a fast track to hire, flexible schedules, paid mileage between same‑day shifts, bonuses, free uniform top, training, and chances to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.