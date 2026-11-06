🏭 Gary, IN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles Open

Gary’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, mechanical work. If you’re good with tools and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: SMS group

SMS group Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with industrial steel equipment—assembling, disassembling, cleaning, and keeping the shop in top shape. This role stands out for strong benefits: medical/dental/vision after 30 days, paid vacation and holidays, 401(k) with match, paid PPE, training, and tuition help.

Employer: Engtal (hiring for a manufacturing client)

Engtal (hiring for a manufacturing client) Location: Gary, IN 46402

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Set up and run slitting machines so materials are cut to exact specs, with a big focus on quality and safety. Good fit if you have mechanical skills, can read blueprints, and like problem-solving on the production floor.

Employer: SMS group

SMS group Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Load and run CNC lathes, set up chucks, adjust offsets, and hold tight blueprint tolerances. This one is great if you want to grow: apprenticeship for Machinist/Millwright (company-paid), tuition reimbursement, benefits after 30 days, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good shop jobs in Gary tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.