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Sports
📅 Battle of the Middle Schools tips off Nov. 5 at 5 PM
6 days ago
📅 Middle school basketball showdown this Thursday
West Side Leadership Academy will host “The Battle of the Middle Schools” on Thursday, November 5 at 5:00 PM to kick off the middle school boys’ basketball season.
Bailly STEM Academy will face Gary Middle School in a doubleheader at Gary West Side Leadership Academy. Doors open at 4:45 PM.
Important details:
- ID is required at the ticket gate
- All minors must be with a parent/guardian for the entire event
- Enter through the Surge Door
- Tickets are available via the Eventlink presale link or you can pay cash, tap, or card at the gate and concession stand
If you’ve got a middle schooler playing or just love local hoops, this is a fun way to support Gary students and kick off the season.
More Info: The Battle of the Middle Schools (11.5.26) - Gary ...
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