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📅 Battle of the Middle Schools tips off Nov. 5 at 5 PM

6 days ago
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📅 Middle school basketball showdown this Thursday

West Side Leadership Academy will host “The Battle of the Middle Schools” on Thursday, November 5 at 5:00 PM to kick off the middle school boys’ basketball season.

Bailly STEM Academy will face Gary Middle School in a doubleheader at Gary West Side Leadership Academy. Doors open at 4:45 PM.

Important details:

  • ID is required at the ticket gate
  • All minors must be with a parent/guardian for the entire event
  • Enter through the Surge Door
  • Tickets are available via the Eventlink presale link or you can pay cash, tap, or card at the gate and concession stand

If you’ve got a middle schooler playing or just love local hoops, this is a fun way to support Gary students and kick off the season.

More Info: The Battle of the Middle Schools (11.5.26) - Gary ...

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