📅 Battle of the Middle Schools tips off Nov. 5 at 5 PM

📅 Middle school basketball showdown this Thursday

West Side Leadership Academy will host “The Battle of the Middle Schools” on Thursday, November 5 at 5:00 PM to kick off the middle school boys’ basketball season.

Bailly STEM Academy will face Gary Middle School in a doubleheader at Gary West Side Leadership Academy. Doors open at 4:45 PM.

Important details:

ID is required at the ticket gate

at the ticket gate All minors must be with a parent/guardian for the entire event

for the entire event Enter through the Surge Door

Tickets are available via the Eventlink presale link or you can pay cash, tap, or card at the gate and concession stand

If you’ve got a middle schooler playing or just love local hoops, this is a fun way to support Gary students and kick off the season.