🏥 Gary, IN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Roles

Gary’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to high-paid physician roles. If you’re in medical care and open to a change, these are worth a look.

Employer: HomeWell Care Services of NWI

HomeWell Care Services of NWI Location: Gary, IN (in-home care)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (not listed; apply to learn more)

Work one-on-one with seniors in their homes, helping with daily living, companionship, and rides to appointments. Perks include paid mileage between same-day shifts, flexible schedules, unlimited referral bonuses, free uniform top, training, and a fast-track hiring process.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Gary, IN (remote work for VA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA physician pay (exact amount not listed)

General radiology role reading X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound, mammography, and more for Veterans, with a compressed 4x10 schedule and 100% remote work from a suitable home office. Includes federal benefits, pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 50–55 days paid time off, malpractice coverage, and eligibility for up to **$200,000 in student loan repayment (EDRP)**.

Employer: Quality Podiatry Group / Kepler Capital Corporation

Location: Gary, IN (various facilities, on the road)

Type: Part-time (may be contracted)

(may be contracted) Salary: $100,000 – $180,000 per year (full-time equivalent)

Provide routine foot and wound care in nursing homes, assisted living, and long-term care facilities, with travel expenses covered. You can build your own schedule, and both new grads and experienced DPMs are welcome.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.