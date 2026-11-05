🚧 Gary, Indiana Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Gary’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around metal work and yard operations. If you like hands-on work and don’t mind getting a little dirty, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SMS group

SMS group Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Train into welding while getting paid. You’ll help assemble and weld steel rolls, with training provided even if you’re new to welding. Comes with medical/dental/vision after 30 days, paid vacation, 10 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, apprenticeship programs, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Paul's Auto Yard

Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, not listed

Outdoor, active job in a salvage yard. You’ll sort scrap materials, help track inventory, keep equipment and the yard clean, and support different departments. Expect physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs, all-weather conditions) and a fast-paced environment.

Employer: ROC Fabricating

Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Hands-on role in a metal scrap yard with room to grow. You’ll sort and process metals, help with parts inventory, and keep the yard safe and clean; torch experience is a plus. Offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, paid time off, life insurance, EAP, and safety gear, and they encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills from one yard or welding job often transfer easily to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.