👔 Several Executive & Management Roles Hiring Now in Gary, Indiana

Gary’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction and heavy industry. If you’ve got management or estimating experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Rieth-Riley Construction Co., Inc.

Rieth-Riley Construction Co., Inc. Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work for a 100% employee-owned heavy/highway contractor handling asphalt, concrete, and bridge projects. You’ll lead cost estimates and the full bidding process for public and private jobs, from takeoffs and pricing to subcontractor quotes and proposal prep.

Employer: Davalyn Corporation (recruiting for an integrated steel manufacturer)

Davalyn Corporation (recruiting for an integrated steel manufacturer) Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $230,000–$270,000 + bonus + long-term incentives

Senior leadership role over blast furnace and hot-end operations, leading 400–800 employees in a major steel operation. You’ll own performance, safety, reliability, and cost across ironmaking, steelmaking, rolling, maintenance, and more.

Employer: Engtal (recruiting for an established general contractor)

Engtal (recruiting for an established general contractor) Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Hybrid role where you handle both preconstruction estimating and project management for commercial jobs. Good fit if you can price work, manage subs, track budgets and schedules, and keep projects on time and on budget.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.