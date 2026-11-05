🔧 Gary Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Gary has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and staying busy. Here are a few local roles that pay fairly and offer steady work.

Employer: Prolific Properties

Prolific Properties Location: Gary, IN (in person)

Type: Other (property maintenance / rehab)

Other (property maintenance / rehab) Pay: $1,000–$1,500 per week

You’ll handle full rental property rehabs from demo to final punch list: painting, drywall, flooring, carpentry, doors/locks, cabinets, tile, and minor exterior repairs. Great fit if you already do make‑readies, have your own truck and tools, and like working independently while keeping units in rent‑ready shape.

Employer: AFC Transport

Location: Gary, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20 per hour

Support the shop team with basic truck and trailer maintenance, cleaning vehicles, organizing tools and parts, and keeping the shop and yard safe and tidy. Good entry role if you’re reliable, willing to learn, and comfortable with hand tools—no heavy experience required.

If something here looks like a match, save the link and apply soon so you’re near the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.