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Garrett County
📢 Gun safety reminders for families this hunting season
10 days ago
📢 Simple gun safety tips for hunting season and at home
Hunting season is here, and the Garrett County Health Department is reminding families that gun safety starts at home.
Key tips:
- Lock up unloaded firearms when they’re not in use.
- Use trigger locks on guns.
- Store ammunition separately from firearms.
- Keep the safe key or combination out of children’s reach.
For more gun safety and child injury prevention tips, call the Garrett County Health Department Early Care Programs at 301-334-7720.
¿Preguntas? Llámenos al 301-334-7720 para servicios de traducción.
Accessibility assistance is also available at 301-334-7720.
More Info: Gun Safety Tips - Garrett County Health Department
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