⚠️ Garrett County government email may be delayed today

Garrett County Government’s email system, which runs on Microsoft, had an outage early this morning.

As of about 7:00 a.m. on 11/13/2026, email is flowing again, but incoming and outgoing messages may still be delayed.

This issue is on Microsoft’s side, not the county IT team’s, but county staff are closely watching Microsoft’s recovery efforts.

If you’ve emailed any county government office today, or are waiting on an email from them, please allow extra time for a response or for messages to go through.