undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Hand sanitizer safety tips for families with young kids
💡 Keep kids safe when using hand sanitizer
As cold and flu season approaches, the Garrett County Health Department – Early Care Programs is reminding families that hand sanitizer is helpful for killing germs, but not safe to swallow.
Even a small amount can be dangerous, especially for young children.
Safety tips:
- Keep hand sanitizer bottles sealed when not in use.
- Store them out of reach of children.
- Teach your child to use only a pea-sized amount.
For more information on child injury prevention, call 301-334-7720 (Garrett County Health Department – Early Care Programs).
¿Preguntas? Llámenos al 301-334-7720 para servicios de traducción.
Accessibility assistance is also available at 301-334-7720.
More Info: Hand Sanitizer Safety - Garrett County Health Depa...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.