Hand sanitizer safety tips for families with young kids

💡 Keep kids safe when using hand sanitizer

As cold and flu season approaches, the Garrett County Health Department – Early Care Programs is reminding families that hand sanitizer is helpful for killing germs, but not safe to swallow.

Even a small amount can be dangerous, especially for young children.

Safety tips:

Keep hand sanitizer bottles sealed when not in use.

when not in use. Store them out of reach of children .

. Teach your child to use only a pea-sized amount.

For more information on child injury prevention, call 301-334-7720 (Garrett County Health Department – Early Care Programs).

¿Preguntas? Llámenos al 301-334-7720 para servicios de traducción.

Accessibility assistance is also available at 301-334-7720.