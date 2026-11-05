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Garrett County

Hand sanitizer safety tips for families with young kids

2 days ago
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💡 Keep kids safe when using hand sanitizer

As cold and flu season approaches, the Garrett County Health Department – Early Care Programs is reminding families that hand sanitizer is helpful for killing germs, but not safe to swallow.

Even a small amount can be dangerous, especially for young children.

Safety tips:

  • Keep hand sanitizer bottles sealed when not in use.
  • Store them out of reach of children.
  • Teach your child to use only a pea-sized amount.

For more information on child injury prevention, call 301-334-7720 (Garrett County Health Department – Early Care Programs).

¿Preguntas? Llámenos al 301-334-7720 para servicios de traducción.

Accessibility assistance is also available at 301-334-7720.

More Info: Hand Sanitizer Safety - Garrett County Health Depa...

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