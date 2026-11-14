Garner has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from senior living to HVAC controls to RV detailing. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Victorian Senior Care

Victorian Senior Care Location: Garner, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep an assisted living community clean, safe, and comfortable for residents. You’ll handle general cleaning, laundry, trash, and supplies while working closely with staff and residents in a steady, mission-driven setting.

Employer: CCAC Building Solutions

Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of HVAC controls technicians for a company with 55+ years in the business. Ideal if you have strong commercial HVAC controls/building automation experience and want a hands-on leadership role with complex systems and mentoring techs.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00–$17.56/hour

Clean and prep RVs inside and out so they’re ready for the showroom and new owners. Good fit if you like detailed cleaning, staying active, and want benefits plus room to learn other tasks like forklift operation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.