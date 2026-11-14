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🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Production Openings in Garner, NC
Garner’s print and packaging scene is busy right now, and these roles all come from a growing local employer. If you’ve got press or machine experience, there’s solid opportunity on the production floor.
Litho Offset Sheetfed Press Operator
- Employer: Resource Label Group
- Location: Garner, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and lead a sheetfed offset press crew, handling set-up, color, registration, and maintenance. Best fit if you have 2+ years as a Press Operator (or 5–7 as Second Pressman) and experience with Heidelberg or similar presses.
Rewinder Machine Operator (Flexo Rewinder)
- Employer: Resource Label Group
- Location: Garner, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate a Rotoflex rewinder to slit, rewind, and package finished rolls to spec. Good match if you have 1+ year rewinder experience and at least 2 years in manufacturing, especially print or packaging.
Litho Offset Sheetfed Press Support – 2nd Shift
- Employer: RLG Healthcare (Resource Label Group)
- Location: Garner, NC
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support the press operator by feeding stock, keeping inks and water filled, and helping with basic maintenance to keep the press running smoothly. Great entry path if you have manufacturing experience and want to grow into a press role.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company lists similar roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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