Garner’s print and packaging scene is busy right now, and these roles all come from a growing local employer. If you’ve got press or machine experience, there’s solid opportunity on the production floor.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and lead a sheetfed offset press crew, handling set-up, color, registration, and maintenance. Best fit if you have 2+ years as a Press Operator (or 5–7 as Second Pressman) and experience with Heidelberg or similar presses.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a Rotoflex rewinder to slit, rewind, and package finished rolls to spec. Good match if you have 1+ year rewinder experience and at least 2 years in manufacturing, especially print or packaging.

Employer: RLG Healthcare (Resource Label Group)

RLG Healthcare (Resource Label Group) Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Support the press operator by feeding stock, keeping inks and water filled, and helping with basic maintenance to keep the press running smoothly. Great entry path if you have manufacturing experience and want to grow into a press role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.