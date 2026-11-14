Garner has some solid transportation openings right now, from hands-on shop work to steady route driving. Good mix of full-time hours, benefits, and chances to move up.

Employer: Carolina Quick Lube

Carolina Quick Lube Location: Garner, NC (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$16 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like working with your hands and already have (or want) state inspector experience. You’ll handle oil changes, tire rotations, and inspections, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training plus room to advance.

Employer: Zeno Logistics LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Location: 1201 North Greenfield Parkway, Garner, NC 27529

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $22 per hour (some listings note up to $23/hr )

(some listings note up to ) Why it’s worth a look: High hourly pay for local delivery work, with 10-hour day shifts, overtime chances, and medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement for eligible staff. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and driving in all weather.

Employer: Pepsi Bottling Ventures

Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Route role stocking and servicing Pepsi vending machines, collecting money, and keeping accounts happy. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, life and disability insurance, education assistance) and a big-name employer; CDL may be required depending on vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.