Garner’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these local stores are worth a look.

Employer: TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx)

TJX Companies, Inc. (TJ Maxx) Location: 240 Shenstone Blvd, Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.25–$14.75 per hour

Lead the backroom and sales floor flow, help train associates, and keep the store looking sharp while delivering friendly customer service. This role is great if you have 1 year of retail and 6 months of leadership and want solid benefits, a store discount, and room to grow with a Fortune 100 retailer.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Garner, NC

Type: Part-time, commission-based

Estimated total pay range: $30,000–$60,000+ annually (base + commissions)

Help customers gear up for RV and outdoor adventures while earning uncapped commissions on top of base pay. You’ll sell products, promote Good Sam memberships, handle POS, and keep the store stocked and clean, with access to PTO, 401(k), discounts, and benefits options (even for part-time).

Employer: Dollar General – pOpshelf

Location: Garner, NC (Store #22912)

Type: Part-time

A hands-on role where you’ll run the register, stock shelves, build fun displays, and keep the store clean in a fast-paced, colorful shop. Good fit if you like staying busy, helping customers, and don’t mind lifting, bending, and moving around a lot.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.