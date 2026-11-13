Looking for a friendly dog to join your family in Garner, NC? These pups from Rustys Rescue Ranch are already vetted, fixed, and just waiting for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Gender: Female

Location: Statesville, NC (with Rustys Rescue Ranch)

Good with: Dogs, cats, and kids

Health: Fully vetted, spayed, and microchipped

Baby Girl is a sweet retriever mix who loves everybody and is looking for either a foster or forever home. She’s described as a real snuggle buddy and is all ready to go home now.

👉 Meet Baby Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Rescue also lists an application form here: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/37317/generic)

Shelter: Rustys Rescue Ranch

Contact: (919) 819-4072

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Age: About 1 year (young)

Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $300

Location: Statesville, NC (with Rustys Rescue Ranch)

Health: Fully vetted, neutered, and microchipped

Sneezy is a young Lab who is great with everybody and is also looking for a foster or forever home. He’s ready to leave the ranch and settle into his new life with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Sneezy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter: Rustys Rescue Ranch

Contact: (919) 819-4072

Breed: Husky

Age: About 1 year (young)

Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $300

Location: Statesville, NC (with Rustys Rescue Ranch)

Health: Fully vetted, microchipped, and neutered (on the 16th)

Harley is a small, young Husky described as the cutest husky ever. He’s little and loving and just wants to be loved. Harley loves everybody and is available for adoption now.

👉 Meet Harley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shelter: Rustys Rescue Ranch

Contact: (919) 819-4072

If you’re near Garner or Statesville, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles so they can find their families faster. Call Rustys Rescue Ranch at (919) 819-4072 with any questions or to set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.