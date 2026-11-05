🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Garner, NC

Garner’s food scene is busy, and a lot of big-name spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

KBP Brands (KFC) Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes performance bonus every pay period)

Lead the whole restaurant like it’s your own business—team, operations, and profits. This role comes with leadership development, paid training, medical/dental/vision, PTO, education benefits (free GED, scholarships, online tuition), and free shift meals + KFC discount.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Garner, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the "Heart of House" on multiple stations (grill, expo, and more) and help create those big game-day moments. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedule, shift + family meal discounts, training and advancement, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and well-being programs (where eligible). Open to folks 16+.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee

Independent Franchisee Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run shifts, lead the crew, and keep things moving fast, friendly, and clean. This role can include 7 days paid vacation, medical/dental/vision, tuition help and education programs, and other benefits like flexible spending accounts and insurance, while you build real management skills in a busy restaurant.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.