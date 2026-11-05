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🛒 Garner, NC Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Garner’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying active, and working on a team, there are some solid options open right now.
Surge Merchandiser – Garner, NC
- Employer: Anderson Merchandisers
- Location: Garner, NC (travel to multiple nearby stores)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Flexible hours, independent work, and lots of variety stocking and setting up displays in different retail stores. Comes with potential 401(k), health benefits, PTO, and discounts if you meet eligibility rules.
Delivery Driver – Customer Accounts (Rent-A-Center)
- Employer: Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center
- Location: Garner, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.25–$18.50/hour + monthly bonuses; higher pay for bilingual candidates
Entry-level driving and customer service role delivering furniture and appliances, with Sundays off, paid time off, and medical, dental, vision, 401(k). They train you and offer a clear path into management.
Store Manager (Store 5022)
- Employer: GameStop
- Location: Garner, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, training, and guest experience, with a focus on video games and trade-ins. Good fit if you have retail management experience and like building a high-energy, customer-focused team.
Retail Stocking Manager
- Employer: Harbor Freight Tools
- Location: Garner, NC
- Type: Full-time (Assistant Manager)
- Pay: $31.00–$34.10/hour + monthly bonus
Hands-on leadership role where you coach the team, keep the store stocked and organized, and model strong customer service. Offers PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and a clear path to promotion.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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