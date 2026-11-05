🛒 Garner, NC Retail Jobs with Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Garner’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people, staying active, and working on a team, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Anderson Merchandisers

Anderson Merchandisers Location: Garner, NC (travel to multiple nearby stores)

(travel to multiple nearby stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Flexible hours, independent work, and lots of variety stocking and setting up displays in different retail stores. Comes with potential 401(k), health benefits, PTO, and discounts if you meet eligibility rules.

Employer: Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center

Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.25–$18.50/hour + monthly bonuses; higher pay for bilingual candidates

Entry-level driving and customer service role delivering furniture and appliances, with Sundays off, paid time off, and medical, dental, vision, 401(k). They train you and offer a clear path into management.

Employer: GameStop

Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, training, and guest experience, with a focus on video games and trade-ins. Good fit if you have retail management experience and like building a high-energy, customer-focused team.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time (Assistant Manager)

Pay: $31.00–$34.10/hour + monthly bonus

Hands-on leadership role where you coach the team, keep the store stocked and organized, and model strong customer service. Offers PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and a clear path to promotion.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.