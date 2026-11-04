🏥 Garner, NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

Garner’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are several roles hiring across town, from entry-level caregiving to licensed clinical work.

Employer: Kind Behavioral Health

Kind Behavioral Health Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time (salary + part-time options)

Salary: Not listed

Design and oversee ABA treatment plans for children with Autism, with small caseloads, strong team support, and a big focus on quality care. Offers comprehensive benefits, quarterly bonuses, CE stipends, and options for relocation and sign-on bonuses.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Garner, NC

Type: Part-time (7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.; FT also mentioned)

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on nursing care and supervise CNAs in a skilled nursing facility. Perks include daily or weekly pay, benefits after 30 days, 401(k), generous PTO, and lots of education and career growth programs.

Employer: Raleigh Oaks Behavioral Health

Raleigh Oaks Behavioral Health Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Plan and lead therapeutic activities (exercise, art, music, games, relaxation) as part of behavioral health treatment plans. Requires a Bachelor’s in Therapeutic Recreation/Recreational Therapy or related field and CTRS or related certification/licensure.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Garner, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year + clinician bonus plan

Work in an outpatient orthopedic setting with 1:1, patient-centered sessions and strong mentorship. Role includes a $10,000 sign-on bonus, options for student loan support or relocation, 401(k) match, up to 20 PTO days + CEU days, and robust career paths (residency, leadership, non-clinical roles).

Employer: Samia Family Dentistry

Location: Garner, NC

Type: Part-time (Fridays, 1 day/week to start)

Pay: $500/day minimum or 30% of adjusted production (whichever is higher)

Join a modern, privately owned practice with CBCT, digital scanning, and same-day crowns. See an established patient base and enjoy clinical autonomy, with room to add more days as the practice grows.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Garner, NC

Type: Part-time (flexible shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Support clients at home with personal care, meals, mobility, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, weekly pay, benefits package, travel pay between visits, and bonus and appreciation programs for caregivers.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.