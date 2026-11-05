🚧 Garner, Iowa: Multiple Skilled Trades Openings in Manufacturing

Garner’s shops are busy right now, and local manufacturers are hiring hands-on talent. If you like building, fixing, and seeing the final product roll out the door, these are worth a look.

Employer: Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT, an Oshkosh Company)

Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT, an Oshkosh Company) Location: Garner, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Weld crane parts and truck bodies for service vehicles used around the world. You’ll work with various metals, read blueprints, use measuring tools and overhead cranes, and help turn parts into finished service boxes.

Employer: Stellar

Location: Garner, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($4,000 sign-on bonus)

Industrial painting role on 2nd shift, working on mechanic and tire service bodies and parts. Good fit if you have basic painting/bodywork skills, can read blueprints, and don’t mind standing, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working with tools and ladders.

Employer: Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT, an Oshkosh Company)

Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT, an Oshkosh Company) Location: Garner, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Finish-coat service trucks and metal parts with spray equipment and brushes. You’ll prime, paint, mask, sand, and move products to the next assembly area—ideal if you have at least 1 year of automotive or heavy equipment painting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.