Garland has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Rottweiler mix

Rottweiler mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut markings

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut markings Shelter: Garland Animal Services

Phone: (972) 205-3570

Cait is a young Rottweiler mix puppy, full of potential and ready to learn. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, structure, and lots of love to grow into a confident adult dog.

👉 Meet CAIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Terrier

Border Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with tan

Brown/chocolate with tan Shelter: Garland Animal Services

Phone: (972) 205-3570

Benn is an adult Border Terrier with that classic scruffy charm. As an adult dog, he may already have some manners and be past the wild puppy stage, making him a great match for families who want a steadier companion.

👉 Meet BENN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian mix

Pomeranian mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with black

Brown/chocolate with black Shelter/Rescue: Recycled Pomeranians and Schipperkees - Dallas

Health: Takes daily medication for focal seizures; no obvious issues found during recent vet exam (per rescue)

Temperament: Loki is described as “the sweetest boy.” He loves to be held and gets very cozy in your arms, making him a wonderful lap companion for someone who can keep up with his meds and give him a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Garland, TX, please consider visiting these organizations, calling with questions, or filling out an online application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.