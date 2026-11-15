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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Garland
Garland has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. Here are a few local pups who are ready to meet you and join a loving home.
CAIT
- Breed: Rottweiler mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut markings
- Shelter: Garland Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 205-3570
Cait is a young Rottweiler mix puppy, full of potential and ready to learn. As a baby, she’ll need patient training, structure, and lots of love to grow into a confident adult dog.
👉 Meet CAIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BENN
- Breed: Border Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with tan
- Shelter: Garland Animal Services
- Phone: (972) 205-3570
Benn is an adult Border Terrier with that classic scruffy charm. As an adult dog, he may already have some manners and be past the wild puppy stage, making him a great match for families who want a steadier companion.
👉 Meet BENN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loki
- Breed: Pomeranian mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Shelter/Rescue: Recycled Pomeranians and Schipperkees - Dallas
- Health: Takes daily medication for focal seizures; no obvious issues found during recent vet exam (per rescue)
Temperament: Loki is described as “the sweetest boy.” He loves to be held and gets very cozy in your arms, making him a wonderful lap companion for someone who can keep up with his meds and give him a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Garland, TX, please consider visiting these organizations, calling with questions, or filling out an online application. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.