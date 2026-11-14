Garland’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of chances to move up. Here are a few solid local spots hiring right now.

Employer: CEC Entertainment / Chuck E. Cheese

CEC Entertainment / Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay details: Commission on memberships and Fun Pass sales (paid bi-weekly)

Family-focused place where you help run the floor, lead a team, and keep guests happy. Full-time hours, clear growth path, and a strong benefits package for eligible employees, plus “Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” pay options.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Garland, TX

Type: Full-time

Hands-on bakery role mixing dough, shaping breads and pastries, and helping customers with cake and bakery orders. Good fit if you like staying active, enjoy baking, and want to grow in a busy grocery environment; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Herb & Ember

Location: Garland, TX

Type: Part-time / other (on-site)

Part-time / other (on-site) Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour

Serve in a lively, higher-end setting using systems like Aloha/Micros and OpenTable. Great for experienced servers who like fast-paced nights, strong tips, and a flexible schedule, plus employee discounts and a referral program.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application today—Garland spots tend to hire fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.